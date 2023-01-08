Broncos Courting Top Candidates in Search for New Head Coach by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Considering the state of the franchise, you’d think it would be harder for the Denver Broncos to attract top head coaching candidates.

The Broncos stumbled to the worst record in the AFC West, ranking among the worst teams in the league. Worse, they traded away their first-round pick in the upcoming draft, leaving limited building blocks for the immediate future.

Nevertheless, that’s not scaring Sean Payton or Jim Harbaugh away. As noted by Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have already been in contact with Payton.

Sean Payton says he already had a conversation with the #Broncos owner. Interesting. https://t.co/oE9so7WHhz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2023

Further, they’re expected to contact the younger Harbaugh brother to gauge his interest in the position.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Ravens will start Anthony Brown, with Lamar Jackson?s status uncertain for the playoffs; Meanwhile, the #Broncos plan to interview #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/YRLRlwo73B — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2023

Payton had an incredible 15-year run with the New Orleans Saints. He led the team to a 152-89 record, including nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title.

Arguably, Harbaugh’s resume is even more impressive. In four years with the San Francisco 49ers, Harbaugh helped the Niners to three NFC Championship games, making a Super Bowl appearance against his brother in 2012. He’s spent the last eight seasons at the helm of the Michigan Wolverines program, earning a National Championship berth the past two seasons.

Despite the struggles, the Broncos could end the season on a high note as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18. FanDuel Sportsbook has priced Denver as -4.5 home chalk.