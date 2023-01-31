Heat SF Jimmy Butler (Quad) Expected to Play Tuesday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to be available for Tuesday’s contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Indications are that both Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent will be available tonight in Cleveland. Both are listed as questionable on injury report. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 31, 2023

Listed as questionable with a right quad contusion, Butler appears closer to probable as the Heat look to rebound from Sunday’s 122-117 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

The 33-year-old has been fantastic over his past two games, averaging 28.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.5 steals. Butler has appeared in 36 games for Miami this season, posting per-game averages of 21.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 2.1 steals across 33.9 minutes.

The six-time All-Star last missed a game on January 24, with Max Strus replacing him in the starting lineup. Should Butler suffer a setback during warmups, Strus would likely enter the starting five again, while Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and Tyler Herro would be in line for increased roles on offense.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Heat as +4.5 road underdogs on the spread and +150 on the moneyline.