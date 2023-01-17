Is there Value with Winnipeg Jets Stanley Cup Odds? by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

There’s a lot to like about the Winnipeg Jets’ consistent play, but can we classify them as legitimate Stanley Cup contenders?

Entering action on January 17, the Jets sit atop the Central Division with a 29-14-1 record. This is the first season for Rick Bowness behind the Jets bench, and his impact has started to pay dividends. Bowness has instilled a defensive mentality, which has been a significant factor in their success, but they’ve still managed to score at a high clip, demonstrating the importance of two-way play in his system.

Let’s dive into the prospects of the Jets and their Stanley Cup odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The last Canadian to win a Stanley Cup was the Montreal Canadiens in 1993. In 2023, the Winnipeg Jets might be Canada’s best threat to end that drought. There are other quality teams in Canada, such as the Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, and Edmonton Oilers, but how the Jets’ roster is constructed might give them an edge over the rest.

The Jets sit further down the Stanley Cup odds list than you’d think, considering their current standing. Winnipeg owns the 18th-best Stanley Cup odds at +3800, so it’s clear that oddsmakers don’t have confidence in the Jets sustaining their success. Looking at their underlying numbers, it’s easy to say the Jets are undervalued and should be closer to +2000 or +2500.

The Jets score at the tenth-highest rate in the NHL, but their strength remains on the backend and in the net, allowing the second-lowest goals per game. Winnipeg is getting a Norris-caliber season from Josh Morrissey and a Vezina-like season from Connor Hellebuyck. The Jets defender has tallied 48 points in 44 games, unlocking another level of his game under Bowness. Hellebuyck has continued to post solid numbers in the net with a more defensive structure in front of him. He sits with a 22-10-1 record, and a .926 save percentage. With the ability to add scoring depth at the trade deadline, the Jets are for real, and bettors should be more inclined to buy into their successful first half.

There might not be a lot of recent playoff success from the Jets, but bettors looking to place some futures at the NHL midway point should have confidence in their current price, which will continue to rise if they keep up this pace.