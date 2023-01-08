Jalen Hurts Returns as Eagles Host Giants in Week 18 by SportsGrid 5 minutes ago

Unlike their Week 18 opponents, there’s still plenty on the line for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles guarantee themselves the first seed in the NFC and a bye through the opening round of the playoffs with a win against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Their path to victory will be a little easier with Jalen Hurts returning from his two-game absence.

Jalen Hurts returns for the #eagles today. Will they alter their playcalling and have fewer designed runs today? How will the shoulder injury impact their thought process in the postseason? All that right here on @NFLGameDay on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/oogLRVAvNT — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 8, 2023

Hurts injured his shoulder against the Chicago Bears in Week 15, forcing him to sit out against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. The Eagles lost both matchups, meaning there’s more at stake in the regular season finale.

Still, Philadelphia is in the driver’s seat and just needs to take care of business against their division foes to earn the bye.

A win seems more likely with Hurts under center, but the Giants are resting their starters, tilting the balance further in the Eagles’ favor.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Philadelphia listed as -16.5 favorites for the NFC East battle.