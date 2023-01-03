NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Jets Game Picks by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Two Canadian teams will face off tonight from the Canada Life Centre, with the Winnipeg Jets playing host to the Calgary Flames.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

This will be the second of three meetings this season between the Jets and Flames, with the first matchup seeing Calgary pick up a 3-2 victory. The visiting Flames have posted a 5-2-3 record over their last ten games and have won two straight games, while the Jets have also won a pair in a row and are 5-5 over that same sample size. The Jets have a 13-6 home record, while the Flames are 7-6-5 as the visitors. The Flames are listed as favorites on the moneyline at -134, while the Jets are priced at +112.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Flames are expected to start Jacob Markstrom, while the Jets should do the same with Connor Hellebuyck. The Flames netminder has a 12-9-4 record with a .895 save percentage, while Hellebuyck is 18-9-1 with a .928 save percentage. It’s hard not to give the Jets a sizable edge in goal, especially when you consider the rollercoaster season Markstrom has had to this point. The Vezina trophy might not be Hellebuyck’s to lose at the moment, but he’s certainly in the conversation.

It’s somewhat peculiar that the Jets are listed as plus-money home underdogs. There’s not a big enough gap between these clubs for that to make a lot of sense, so there should be some value in backing the Jets on the moneyline at +112.

Best Bet: Jets moneyline (+112)

There haven’t been many high-scoring Flames games of late, with four of their last five games tallying five goals scored or fewer. The same can be said for the Jets, who’ve seen six goals scored just once over their last five games. As a result, it’s hardly surprising to see the total for this matchup set at just 5.5, with the over sitting at -124, while the under is priced at +102. There’s enough offense that could push the over to hit, but there’s too much value in siding with the under 5.5 at +102, especially when you consider these teams already combined to score just five goals earlier this season.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (+102)

The Winnipeg Jets have been a higher-scoring group than the Calgary Flames, which has them sitting with the 15th-highest goals per game in the league. They might be missing one of their most talented forwards, but Kyle Connor has continued to make a significant dent offensively. The Jets’ crafty winger has already tallied 43 points in 37 games, including sixteen goals. The Flames have been improving in their overall team defense and goaltending, but there’s too much to like about the prospects for Connor to light the lamp, which is priced at a very appealing number of +168.

Best Prop: Kyle Connor to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+168)