NHL Best Bets: Kraken vs. Oilers Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Two teams looking to contend in the Pacific division will collide when the Seattle Kraken visit the Edmonton Oilers.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

There’s a lot to like about the Oilers and Kraken, with both trending upward in the Western Conference. The Kraken have an 8-2 record over their last ten games, while the Oilers are 6-3-1 with three straight wins. The Oilers are looking to build off a strong season last year but have had some inconsistencies at the midway point. Still, when you have two of the top superstars in the league, you will always be a legitimate threat.

The Kraken and Oilers have met twice this season, with the Oilers picking up a 7-2 victory in their first meeting and the Kraken replying with a 5-2 win. Goals haven’t been a problem for either side.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Kraken are expected to continue riding Martin Jones, while the Oilers should do the same with Stuart Skinner. The Kraken’s netminder has a 21-5-3 record with a .895 save percentage, while Skinner is 12-10-2 with a .914 save percentage.

With the Oilers’ inconsistencies, it’s tough to trust them as -172 favorites on the moneyline. The Kraken have been the stronger team and have value with their moneyline price of +152.

Best Bet: Kraken moneyline (+152)

It’s no secret that goals come at a high rate when these clubs face off. We’ve seen them combine for seven and nine goals in their previous meetings, leading to a total of 6.5. The over is priced at -134, and the under sits at +110. Over the Kraken’s last five games, only two have seen seven or more goals scored, while the Oilers have seen that in four of their previous five. With these trends and the Oilers’ recent play, it’s hard to ignore the over in this matchup.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (+110)

The Kraken have been primarily focused on scoring by committee, which makes sense, considering they’re a second-year franchise with a lack of star power. However, they’ve still scored at the fourth-highest clip in the NHL. Jared McCann has been the team’s leading scorer with 22 goals. McCann is listed at +215 to score tonight and is worth consideration.

Best Prop: Jared McCann to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+215)