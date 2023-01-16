Warriors Star SG Klay Thompson (Rest) OUT Monday vs. Wizards by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson will sit out Monday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards in what is the second half of a back-to-back.

Klay Thompson will sit today against the Wizards on the second side of a back-to-back. Steph Curry will play. Iguodala, Kuminga, Wiseman, JaMychal Green remain out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 16, 2023

Thompson, who missed the entire 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns due to injury, has yet to play both ends of back-to-backs this season. The 32-year-old suited up in Sunday’s 132-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls, tallying 26 points (9-21 FG, 8-15 3PT), with four assists, and four rebounds across 33 minutes.

After going 8-of-25 shooting on Christmas Day, Thompson is beginning to find his form, averaging 30.7 points in his last eight games, including 45.6% from three-point range.

With the five-time All-Star sidelined, Jordan Poole will step into the starting lineup and should be a popular play in Monday’s DFS contests.

Golden State currently sits eighth in the Western Conference with a 21-22 record.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Warriors as -2.5 road favorites on the spread and -144 on the moneyline.