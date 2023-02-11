49ers' Brock Purdy Set to Undergo Surgery by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers will have surgery later this month, David Bonilla of 49ersWebZone.com reports.

Purdy admitted during the interview that the initial surgery would be for an InternalBrace, which could change if the surgeon finds significant damage while performing the procedure. If reconstruction is required (Tommy John), Purdy could miss most, if not all, of the 2023 season. If the InternalBrace is required, Purdy could be back at some point during training camp.

Either way, the 49er’s quarterback situation is in flux. Trey Lance is still rehabbing the ankle injury that ended his 2022 season and is still unknown as far as an NFL QB is concerned. While the 49ers are likely to bring in a proven veteran NFL QB, that QB is not expected to be Jimmy Garoppolo.