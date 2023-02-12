Al Horford Returns to Celtics Lineup Sunday vs. Grizzlies by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Boston Celtics are still without their full complement of starters, but they will have one of their regulars available when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

The team’s official Twitter account confirmed that Al Horford would return from his two-game absence without restriction for the non-conference matchup.

Coach Mazzulla says Al Horford will play today without any restrictions. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 12, 2023

Horford has been dealing with a knee injury, last playing a week ago against the Detroit Pistons. The ailment could have impacted his effectiveness, as Horford eclipsed seven points just once over his previous seven outings, averaging a paltry 5.6 points per game over that stretch.

Although he’s coming into the game unbridled, Grant Williams could be available to take on a more significant role if Horford struggles. Still, Williams has his own struggles to overcome after shooting just 1-for-7 last time out against the Charlotte Hornets.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Celtics priced as modest -3.5 home chalk against the Grizzlies, with the total set at 227.