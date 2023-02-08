Back Pacheco to Record Over 48.5 Rushing Yards in Super Bowl LVII by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Kansas City Chiefs are known as more of a passing team, but there’s some value in backing Isiah Pacheco to go over his rushing total.

Even if you’re expecting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be active in the passing game, Kansas City knows the overall importance of rushing the football, and that’s where Pacheco comes in. The rookie runner has emerged as the team’s starting running back and has done a solid job of giving them a threat on the ground.

In the Chiefs first two postseason games, Pacheco rushed for 95 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars and followed that up with 26 yards on the ground against the Cincinnati Bengals.

His last performance against Cincy might scare you away from the number, but there’s reason to be bullish about him exceeding his projected total. A significant reason is that rushing the football has been an area where the Philadelphia Eagles can be attacked. Three running backs have exceeded more than 48.5 rushing yards in each of the Eagles’ last three games, which should give bettors some confidence in backing this prop for Pacheco. He’s the clear lead back for the Chiefs and is projected to get the bulk of the load for Kansas City on the ground.

With Pacheco being a threat in the Chiefs’ backfield, here are some numbers to support him surpassing 49 rushing yards in Super Bowl LVII.