Bucks SF Khris Middleton Ruled OUT for Thursday vs. Bulls by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls, per the league’s injury report.

As if it isn’t already, it’ll really be the Giannis Antetokounmpo show for the Bucks as they’ll look to head into the All-Star Break on a high note. Between the knee injury and wrist surgery, Middleton has been battling his health lately, only playing in 17 games. Given it’s explicitly listed as knee soreness on the injury report, we’ll likely see Middleton back in the lineup next week upon return from the All-Star Break.

Middleton has averaged 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in 17 appearances this season. Expect MarJon Beauchamp and Wesley Mathews to see some extra run in his absence.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Odds

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently 7.5-point favorites against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday with the total set at 229, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.