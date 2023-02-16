Celtics Name Joe Mazzulla Full-Time Head Coach, Signing an Extension by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Boston Celtics officially named Joe Mazzulla the 19th head coach in franchise history, removing the interim label. Boston also signed Mazzulla to a contract extension, with terms yet to be announced.

“As he has shown, Joe is a very talented coach and leader,” said Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. “He has a unique ability to galvanize a room around a mission. We are thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point and excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future.”

Mazzulla was named the C’s interim coach in September following the season-long suspension of Ime Udoka due to a violation of team rules.

The 34-year-old has since led Boston to an NBA-best 42-17 record.

“All things considered, everything that we’ve went through this season as a team, with coaching changes and guys getting injured, missing games and being in and out of the lineup. … Overall, it’s been a hell of a start,” said Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum.

Mazzulla will coach Team Giannis at this Sunday’s All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Celtics as odds-on favorites to capture the 2023 NBA Finals at +270.