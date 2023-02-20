Chargers Promote Derrick Ansley to Defensive Coordinator

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Los Angeles Chargers are promoting defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator.

Ansley has been coaching football since 2005, and this will be his first gig as a defensive coordinator. He has been a defensive backs coach for most of his career at Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, and the Raiders. He’ll now get his chance to lead a defense that boasts serious talent. If he can get them playing at an elite level, Ansley could make the Chargers a Super Bowl contender in 2023. The internal promotion means we could see a smoother transition under his leadership in the season’s early weeks. We’ll see if the secondary takes a step forward with Ansley in his new position.

Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl LVIII Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers have the eighth-shortest odds to win Super Bowl LVIII at +2000 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

