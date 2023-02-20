Chargers Promote Derrick Ansley to Defensive Coordinator by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Los Angeles Chargers are promoting defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator.

The #Chargers plan to promote Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator and Tommy Donatell to secondary coach/pass game coordinator, per sources.



Renaldo Hill, who had been L.A.?s DC the past two years, is joining the #Dolphins staff on a multi-year deal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 20, 2023

Ansley has been coaching football since 2005, and this will be his first gig as a defensive coordinator. He has been a defensive backs coach for most of his career at Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, and the Raiders. He’ll now get his chance to lead a defense that boasts serious talent. If he can get them playing at an elite level, Ansley could make the Chargers a Super Bowl contender in 2023. The internal promotion means we could see a smoother transition under his leadership in the season’s early weeks. We’ll see if the secondary takes a step forward with Ansley in his new position.

Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl LVIII Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers have the eighth-shortest odds to win Super Bowl LVIII at +2000 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.