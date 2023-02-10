Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Wins 2022 NFL MVP by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named 2022 AP NFL MVP during NFL Honors in Phoenix on Thursday.

It was a landslide victory for Mahomes, who received 48 of 50 first-place votes en route to capturing his second career MVP award.

The 27-year-old recorded a video message for the Chiefs faithful as he and the team prepare for Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“To the Chiefs organization, Clark Hunt, Brett Veach, Andy Reid, the staff, and most of all, my teammates, I would never be standing here today without y’all,” said Mahomes. “Every day, giving everything we have together to go for the ultimate goal, the Super Bowl. Let’s continue to go for that dream this weekend.”

Mahomes led the league in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41) as Kansas City finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and the AFC’s No.1 seed. His performance was even more impressive, considering the loss of star wideout Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason.

Interestingly, the past nine MVPs to appear in a Super Bowl the same season are 0-9 in the Big Game. Mahomes will look to buck that trend this Sunday.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs as +1.5 underdogs on the spread and +104 on the moneyline.