Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere Could Return this Weekend by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

Shayne Gostisbehere of the Arizona Coyotes could return this weekend, Craig Morgan of PHNY Sports reports.

Coyotes coach André Tourigny said that defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere will not play on Saturday in Los Angeles, but he could play on Sunday at home against Columbus.

Gostisbehere has not played since Jan. 24 when he sustained an upper-body injury against Anaheim. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) February 17, 2023

Gostisbehere has missed the last seven games for the Coyotes with an upper-body injury. The Ghost has had a career resurgence since coming to the desert. He had 14 goals and 37 assists in 82 games last season and picked up where he left off this season with nine goals and 20 assists in 48 games.

His return is crucial because he will play a handful of games before March 3rd’s trade deadline, proving to interested teams that he is healthy and ready to contribute to their playoff run should the Yotes decide to move him.