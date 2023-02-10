Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas Headline 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Class by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago

The NFL’s Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was announced Thursday as fans gear up for Super Bowl LVII.

Here are those players who will be bestowed with football’s greatest honor:

CB Darrelle Revis (2007-2017)

OT Joe Thomas (2007-2017)

CB Ronde Barber (1997-2012)

LB Zach Thomas (1996-2008)

DL DeMarcus Ware (2005-2016)

HC Don Coryell (1973-1977, 1978-1986)

DL Joe Klecko (1977-1988)

LB Chuck Howley (1958-1959, 1961-1973)

CB Ken Riley (1969-1983)

Revis and Thomas headline this year’s group as first-ballot Hall of Famers.

Drafted 14th overall by the New York Jets in the 2007 NFL Draft, Revis was the league’s preeminent corner during his playing days, routinely locking down the opposing team’s No. 1 wideout on his now infamous “Revis Island.” The 37-year-old was a four-time First-Team All-Pro selection, three of those coming with the Jets. Revis also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, and New England Patriots, helping the latter win Super Bowl XLIX.

Thomas enters Canton as one of the greatest left tackles in NFL history. Cleveland’s first-round selection in 2007 (third overall), the 38-year-old made ten straight Pro Bowls, including six First-Team All-Pro selections. Thomas spent his entire career with the Browns, logging a remarkable 10,363 consecutive snaps. While he never experienced the joy of playing in the postseason, Thomas was the one constant in what was an otherwise difficult period for Cleveland football.

The Class of 2023 will be enshrined Saturday, Aug. 5, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.