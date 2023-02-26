Draymond Green Ruled Out as Warriors Host Timberwolves by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Golden State Warriors will take to the court for their Western Conference battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves without one of their regulars in the lineup.

Forward Draymond Green has been ruled out of the contest due to a knee injury.

Warriors F/C Draymond Green (knee) has been downgraded from questionable to out vs. Timberwolves — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) February 26, 2023

Green has seen decreased usage recently, missing Friday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets while playing fewer than 25 minutes in two of his last three appearances.

Still, the four-time All-Star is a formidable on-court presence, ranking third on the team in Win Shares and Value Over Replacement Player.

Although not confirmed, Jonathan Kuminga is expected to replace Green in the starting lineup. The second-year pro has appeared in 48 games, starting ten and averaging 8.4 points and 3.1 rebounds.

The Warriors and Timberwolves have identical winning percentages and are currently seventh and eighth in the Western Conference standings, respectively.

Nevertheless, FanDuel Sportsbook has Golden State lined as modest -2.5 favorites, with the total set at 236.