German Marquez won't Pitch in World Baseball Classic
German Marquez of the Colorado Rockies won’t pitch in the World Baseball Classic, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
#Rockies RHP Germán Márquez tweaked his left hamstring and will not join Venezuel's initial roster for the World Baseball Classic. Manager Bud Black said Márquez will back off on bullpens early in camp but the injury should not delay hisnstart to the regular season.— Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) February 17, 2023
Marquez was supposed to suit up for Team Venezuela but won’t be able to go after tweaking his left hamstring. The Rockies probably aren’t complaining, as most MLB teams don’t want their starting arms participating in the WBC. They are always worried about pitchers being ramped up too soon and suffering an injury that will prevent them from starting the regular season. This injury to Marquez is not expected to keep him off the Opening Day roster for Colorado.
The Rockies probably won’t make much noise this season. At +15000, they are expected to finish dead last in the National League West. Colorado only has better odds than the Washington Nationals (+25000) to win their division in the National League. You can find the odds for every MLB team to win their division on the FanDuel Sportsbook.