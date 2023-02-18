German Marquez won't Pitch in World Baseball Classic by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

German Marquez of the Colorado Rockies won’t pitch in the World Baseball Classic, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

#Rockies RHP Germán Márquez tweaked his left hamstring and will not join Venezuel's initial roster for the World Baseball Classic. Manager Bud Black said Márquez will back off on bullpens early in camp but the injury should not delay hisnstart to the regular season. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) February 17, 2023

Marquez was supposed to suit up for Team Venezuela but won’t be able to go after tweaking his left hamstring. The Rockies probably aren’t complaining, as most MLB teams don’t want their starting arms participating in the WBC. They are always worried about pitchers being ramped up too soon and suffering an injury that will prevent them from starting the regular season. This injury to Marquez is not expected to keep him off the Opening Day roster for Colorado.