Giannis Antetokounmpo's All-Star Game Status Unclear After Wrist Injury by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo left last night’s game against the Chicago Bulls and did not return after logging just nine minutes. The Greek Freak appeared to come down and jam his wrist in a collision with the stanchion. He immediately started flexing his hand and looked to be in clear discomfort as he walked off the court and back to the locker room.

The good news is X-rays on the right wrist returned negative and that its a sprain, not a break.

The Milwaukee Bucks may want to be extra cautious with their superstar as they head into the All-Star break on a 12-game winning streak that’s pulled them just a half-game back of the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the East.

Giannis is once again putting up MVP-like numbers, sitting third in league scoring, averaging 31.8 points, and second in rebounds, pulling down 12.2.

Antetokounmpo is slated to captain Team Giannis against Team LeBron this weekend, but whether he will play in the game is unclear. FanDuel Sportsbook has Antetokounmpo’s squad as +3-point underdogs and +130 on the moneyline.