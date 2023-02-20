Giants Likely to Franchise Tag on QB Daniel Jones by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the New York Giants will likely franchise tag quarterback Daniel Jones this offseason.

This comes after Jones chose to change agents, which could mean contract talks are not going as planned. It leaves the franchise tag as a viable option for the 25-year-old signal-caller, with his rookie contract expiring at the end of the 2022 season.

This leaves the future of star running back Saquon Barkley in limbo. He seemed to be a popular candidate to receive the tag. If Jones eats it up, Barkley can hit the open market, where he will receive some lucrative offers from potential suitors. This is something to keep an eye on heading into the spring.

In 2022, Jones completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 16 starts.

