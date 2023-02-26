Habs Acquire Denis Gurianov from Stars for Evgenii Dadonov by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The dominoes continue to fall in advance of the NHL’s Trade Deadline.

Most recently, the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens teamed up to move a pair of struggling forwards.

Denis Gurianov is moving from the Stars to the Habs, with Evgenii Dadonov going the other way.

The Canadiens have acquired forward Denis Gurianov from the Dallas Stars in exchange for forward Evgenii Dadonov.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/99uKmhQaJm — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 26, 2023

Gurianov had a career-best campaign in 2021-22, recording 31 points in 73 contests; however, he’s been unable to recapture that magic this year. The 25-year-old has just nine points in 43 outings, posting a laughable 2.9% shooting percentage.

Similarly, Dadonov is on pace for one of the worst statistical seasons of his career. The former third-round pick is scoring on a career-low 5.6% of shots.

Cap-wise, the deal is virtually a dollar-for-dollar transaction. Dadonov earns $2.5 million, with Gurianov slightly above that at $2.9 million. Dadonov is slated to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, while Gurianov will be a restricted free agent.

Hopefully, a change of scenery can help both forwards snap out of their respective ruts.

The Habs don't have much left to play for this season, but the Central Division-leading Stars are +1500 on the Stanley Cup futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.