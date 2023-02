Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/26

Date: 02/26/2023 Time: 09:00 PM Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Houston Rockets Open +9.5 -110 O 232 -110 +350 Current +9.5 -110 230.5 -110 +360 Portland Trail Blazers Open -9.5 -110 U 232 -110 -450 Current -9.5 -110 230.5 -110 -460

Houston Rockets Projected Lineups: 1. C Alperen Sengun 14.9 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists 2. PF Jabari Smith Jr. 12.0 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 3. SF Kenyon Martin Jr. 11.8 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 4. PG TyTy Washington Jr. 4.6 Points, 1.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 5. SF JaeSean Tate 8.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 6. SF Tari Eason 8.6 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists Portland Trail Blazers 1. PG Damian Lillard 31.4 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists 2. PF Jerami Grant 20.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists 3. C Drew Eubanks 6.0 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 4. SF Cam Reddish 9.4 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 5. SG Matisse Thybulle 2.9 Points, 1.4 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists 6. SG Shaedon Sharpe 7.9 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

Houston Rockets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Feb 24 GS +9.0 231.0 116-101 Wed, Feb 15 OKC +9.5 234.5 133-96 Mon, Feb 13 PHI +14.0 226.5 123-104 Fri, Feb 10 MIA +11.5 219.5 97-95 Wed, Feb 08 SAC +8.5 239.0 130-128 Last 5 Against The Spread: Portland Trail Blazers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, Feb 23 SAC +10.5 235.0 133-116 Tue, Feb 14 WAS +1.0 237.0 126-101 Mon, Feb 13 LAL -2.5 238.5 127-115 Fri, Feb 10 OKC -2.5 239.5 138-129 Wed, Feb 08 GS -2.5 235.0 125-122