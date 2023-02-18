Jack Hughes Expected to Return for the Devils on Saturday by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago

Jack Hughes is expected to return Saturday for the New Jersey Devils, Amanda Stein of the Devils’ official website reports.

?Looks like we?ve got Jack (Hughes) coming back, so it looks like the lines are going to change,? #NJDevils Lindy Ruff — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 17, 2023

Hughes has missed the past four games for the Devils due to an upper-body injury. The 21-year-old has been spectacular this season, already setting career highs in goals (35) and assists (32). If not for the exceptional play Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers is having this season, we might be talking more about Hughes for the MVP award.

The play of Hughes is also why the Devils are having a season that looks like it will result in a playoff spot. New Jersey’s team speed is something to watch, catching teams off guard.

If the season ended today, the Devils would be up against the New York Rangers in the first round of the playoffs, and that could be explosive as these two teams don’t like each other.