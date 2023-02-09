Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant Trade: 'Happy He's Out of There' by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving was asked to share his thoughts on Kevin Durant’s blockbuster trade to Phoenix and said he is “happy” his best friend is no longer with the Brooklyn Nets organization.

“This business changes so quickly,” said Irving. “He’s getting a little bit older. I’m getting a little bit older. I just love the competition now that we can be in the same conference, and I welcome all that. Get to see him a little bit more, probably playing against Phoenix a lot more, and that’s what I’m looking forward to. Everything else in between — I’m just glad that he got out of there.”

While Durant’s Suns debut is on hold due to a sprained MCL, Irving enjoyed a successful first outing with his new squad Wednesday, notching a team-high 24 points as Dallas downed the Los Angeles Clippers 110-104 in a game the Mavs were without Luka Doncic.

Irving and Durant’s time together in Brooklyn was ultimately a failure. Now in separate places, we’ll see how the pair perform as they look to lead their respective clubs to an NBA Title.

You can find the latest NBA odds over on FanDuel Sportsbook.