3 hours ago

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13
Date: 02/13/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +2.5   -110   O 238   -110   +120  
 Current +1   -110   238   -110   -102  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -2.5   -110   U 238   -110   -142  
 Current -1   -110   238   -110   -116  
Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. C  Anthony Davis   26.2 Points, 12.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. PG  DAngelo Russell   17.9 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. PF  Rui Hachimura   12.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. PG  Dennis Schrder   12.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
5. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.4 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. SG  Austin Reaves   10.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

 

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   31.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
2. PF  Jerami Grant   20.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
3. SG  Anfernee Simons   21.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. C  Drew Eubanks   6.0 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SF  Cam Reddish   8.5 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SG  Shaedon Sharpe   7.7 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 11 GS +5.5 235.5 109-103
Thu, Feb 09 MIL +8.0 234.5 115-106
Tue, Feb 07 OKC -7.0 240.0 133-130
Sat, Feb 04 NO +0.5 233.0 131-126
Thu, Feb 02 IND -2.5 240.5 112-111

 

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 10 OKC -2.5 239.5 138-129
Wed, Feb 08 GS -2.5 235.0 125-122
Mon, Feb 06 MIL +4.0 241.0 127-108
Sat, Feb 04 CHI +3.0 235.0 129-121
Fri, Feb 03 WAS +4.0 239.0 124-116
Betting Insights:

Los Angeles Lakers

  • 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on the road off a win over their last 6 games
  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread over their last 5 games

Portland Trail Blazers

  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 2-3 (.400) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

