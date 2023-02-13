Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13
Date: 02/13/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Open
|+2.5
|-110
|O 238
|-110
|+120
|Current
|+1
|-110
|238
|-110
|-102
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Open
|-2.5
|-110
|U 238
|-110
|-142
|Current
|-1
|-110
|238
|-110
|-116
Projected Lineups:
Los Angeles Lakers
|1.
|C
|Anthony Davis
|26.2 Points, 12.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
|2.
|PG
|DAngelo Russell
|17.9 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Rui Hachimura
|12.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Dennis Schrder
|12.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|8.4 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Austin Reaves
|10.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
Portland Trail Blazers
|1.
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|31.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
|2.
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|20.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Anfernee Simons
|21.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
|4.
|C
|Drew Eubanks
|6.0 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Cam Reddish
|8.5 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Shaedon Sharpe
|7.7 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Los Angeles Lakers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 11
|GS
|+5.5
|235.5
|109-103
|Thu, Feb 09
|MIL
|+8.0
|234.5
|115-106
|Tue, Feb 07
|OKC
|-7.0
|240.0
|133-130
|Sat, Feb 04
|NO
|+0.5
|233.0
|131-126
|Thu, Feb 02
|IND
|-2.5
|240.5
|112-111
Portland Trail Blazers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Feb 10
|OKC
|-2.5
|239.5
|138-129
|Wed, Feb 08
|GS
|-2.5
|235.0
|125-122
|Mon, Feb 06
|MIL
|+4.0
|241.0
|127-108
|Sat, Feb 04
|CHI
|+3.0
|235.0
|129-121
|Fri, Feb 03
|WAS
|+4.0
|239.0
|124-116
Betting Insights:
Los Angeles Lakers
- 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on the road off a win over their last 6 games
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread over their last 5 games
Portland Trail Blazers
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 2-3 (.400) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023