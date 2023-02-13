Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13

Date: 02/13/2023 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Los Angeles Lakers Open +2.5 -110 O 238 -110 +120 Current +1 -110 238 -110 -102 Portland Trail Blazers Open -2.5 -110 U 238 -110 -142 Current -1 -110 238 -110 -116

Los Angeles Lakers Projected Lineups: 1. C Anthony Davis 26.2 Points, 12.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 2. PG DAngelo Russell 17.9 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists 3. PF Rui Hachimura 12.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 4. PG Dennis Schrder 12.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists 5. SF Jarred Vanderbilt 8.4 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 6. SG Austin Reaves 10.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists Portland Trail Blazers 1. PG Damian Lillard 31.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists 2. PF Jerami Grant 20.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists 3. SG Anfernee Simons 21.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists 4. C Drew Eubanks 6.0 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 5. SF Cam Reddish 8.5 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 6. SG Shaedon Sharpe 7.7 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

Los Angeles Lakers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 11 GS +5.5 235.5 109-103 Thu, Feb 09 MIL +8.0 234.5 115-106 Tue, Feb 07 OKC -7.0 240.0 133-130 Sat, Feb 04 NO +0.5 233.0 131-126 Thu, Feb 02 IND -2.5 240.5 112-111 Last 5 Against The Spread: Portland Trail Blazers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Feb 10 OKC -2.5 239.5 138-129 Wed, Feb 08 GS -2.5 235.0 125-122 Mon, Feb 06 MIL +4.0 241.0 127-108 Sat, Feb 04 CHI +3.0 235.0 129-121 Fri, Feb 03 WAS +4.0 239.0 124-116