Nets Trade F Jae Crowder to Bucks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets have traded forward Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for five second-round picks.

Charania adds that it will be a three-team trade with forward Jordan Nwora heading to the Indiana Pacers.

The Nets acquired Crowder as part of Thursday’s blockbuster deal that sent superstar Kevin Durant to Phoenix.

Crowder, who spent the past two years with the Suns, has yet to play this season after expressing frustration over his role. Upon being told he would be coming off the bench, the 32-year-old said he preferred a contract extension or a trade. Phoenix head coach Monty Williams ultimately sent Crowder home as he reportedly found the veteran “too difficult to manage.”

While Crowder likely won’t start in Milwaukee, he should be a solid rotation player, capable of providing three-pointers and sound defensive play.

The former Marquette standout appeared in 67 games for the Suns last season, posting averages of 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 steals across 28.1 minutes.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bucks as -8.0 point favorites on the spread and -310 on the moneyline for Thursday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers.