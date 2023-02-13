NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Senators Game Picks by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

Two Canadian teams will collide tonight from the Canadian Tire Centre, with the Ottawa Senators hosting the Calgary Flames.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It hasn’t been a picture-perfect season for the Ottawa Senators or Calgary Flames. The Sens have struggled to this point, especially considering they were projected to be much better after some strong offseason moves. Still, their defense and goaltending haven’t held up, placing the team outside of the playoff picture. Expectations continue to be high for the Flames, and although they haven’t delivered, they’re still in the running for a playoff spot.

The visiting Flames have a 5-4-1 record over their last ten games, while the Senators are 5-5 over that same sample size. This will be the first of two meetings between these clubs, and the Flames are listed as road favorites on the moneyline at -166, while the Sens are +138.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Flames are expected to start Jacob Markstrom, while the Sens have confirmed Mads Sogaard will be between the pipes. The Flames netminder hasn’t performed to his standards, posting a 14-13-6 record with a .892 save percentage. Sogaard will make his first start for the Sens this season and the third of his NHL career.

With question marks about the Sens goalie situation, we’re comfortable with backing the visiting Flames. It’s not the best moneyline price, but you should feel good about it.

Best Bet: Flames moneyline (-166)

Looking at the underlying numbers, there’s a lot of mediocrity. Both sides have goal-scoring talent, but not enough to automatically expect a high-scoring affair. Over the last five games, the Flames have seen seven or more goals scored in three, while the Sens have also seen that in three. Even though goals aren’t the first thing you think of with these teams, recent trends suggest we should look toward the over 6.5 tonight at -114.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-114)

Since we’re expecting goals tonight, there should be some value in some of the goal scorers. Tyler Toffoli leads the Flames with four goals over their last five games and has tallied 46 points in 53 games. With a suspect Senators’ goaltender, Toffoli makes sense to target to score at +200.

Best Prop: Tyler Toffoli to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+200)