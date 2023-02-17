NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Ducks Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two California clubs headed in opposite directions will collide tonight, with the Los Angeles Kings visiting the Anaheim Ducks.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Even though these teams are at opposite ends of the spectrum, they share a rivalry that typically equates to a more challenging game. The Kings occupy the third spot in the Pacific Division, while the Ducks are in the basement.

The Kings have won two straight games and are 5-4-1 over their last ten games, while the Ducks are also 5-4-1 but have lost three in a row. Recently, the Ducks have struggled, and the Kings already beat them 4-1 in December.

Looking toward the projected goalie, the visiting Kings are expected to start Pheonix Copley, while the Ducks should counter with John Gibson. The Kings netminder has turned things around in LA, posting a 17-3-1 record with a .903 save percentage. Gibson has a 10-22-5 record with a .897 save percentage. It’s hard to give an edge one way or the other, but the Kings’ goaltender has been exceptional since taking the starter’s role.

It’s hard to have faith in the Ducks while their young core learns on the job, and there’s likely some value in backing the Kings to win by multiple goals at -108.

Best Bet: Kings Puck Line -1.5 (-108)

Goal-scoring has been a strength for the Kings, with them sitting 13th in the league. On the other hand, both clubs struggle to keep pucks out of their net, landing them in the bottom third in goals allowed per game. Over the last five games for the Kings, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in four, while the Ducks have seen that in three. The over is juiced, and it’s not hard to envision a solid offensive game, meaning backing the over 6.5 at -118 has some value.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-118)

The Kings have scored by committee, but one player has done an excellent job of breaking out. Adrian Kempe leads the team with a whopping eight goals over their last five games and has 27 goals on the campaign. With the Kings facing the Ducks, there’s an opportunity for the Kings to score goals. Kempe is one of the team’s top goal scorers, and it’s hard to avoid his price tag to score at +130.

Best Prop: Adrian Kempe to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+130)