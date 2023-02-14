NHL Best Bets: Kraken vs. Jets Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Two of the Western Conference’s top contenders face off tonight, with the Seattle Kraken visiting the Winnipeg Jets.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Jets’ and Kraken’s positions in the Western Conference standings are slightly surprising, third and fifth, respectively. The Jets are favorites on the moneyline at -150, while the Kraken are +125. This will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between these clubs, with both sides having picked up a 3-2 victory.

Even with solid records, neither club is currently playing well, but the Jets are on a slightly better trajectory. Seattle has a 4-5-1 record over their last ten games, while the Jets are 5-5, winning two in a row.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Kraken are expected to start Martin Jones, while the Jets should do the same with Connor Hellebuyck. The Kraken netminder has a 23-9-3 record with a .891 save percentage, while Hellebuyck is 25-15-1 with a .924 save percentage. Judging by those numbers, the Jets should have a sizable advantage in the net.

Winnipeg has a slight advantage over the Kraken in the standings and have been picking things up in February. It’s not the most appetizing price, but the Jets are the play that bettors should feel more confident backing.

Best Bet: Jets moneyline (-150)

The Jets and Kraken have different strengths. Seattle has been one of the highest-scoring teams, sitting fifth-best in goals per game, while the Jets are elite at keeping pucks out of their net at third in goals allowed. Over the Kraken’s last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in two, while the Jets have seen that in just one. Even though the Kraken have a great offense, the Jets are challenging to solve, so expect a lower-scoring matchup like the two previous games in the series.

Best Bet: Under six (-110)

This matchup has a lot of under-the-radar talent, but one player stands out as a great value play. Kyle Connor isn’t talked about nearly enough as one the best goal scorers and is more often than not undervalued. Connor leads the Jets in scoring with 60 points in 53 games, including 24 goals. Connor has one of the top releases in the league and is still priced at +134 to score, which we’re more than happy to back.

Best Prop: Kyle Connor to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+134)