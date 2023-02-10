NHL Best Bets: Kraken vs. Rangers Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The New York Rangers will look to continue winning when they get set to play host to the Seattle Kraken tonight from Madison Square Garden.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Kraken and Rangers have been playing well, but there’s more to like about how New York is chugging along. The home side has three straight victories and is 7-2-1 over their last ten, while the Kraken are 4-5-1. Seattle hasn’t struggled often, but they’re also playing the second leg of a back-to-back after dropping a game to the New Jersey Devils yesterday.

The Kraken and Rangers have met once this season, which saw the second-year franchise pick up a 3-2 victory at home. The Rangers are listed as home favorites on the moneyline at -182, while the Kraken are +150.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Kraken are expected to start Martin Jones, while the Rangers should do the same with Igor Shesterkin. The Kraken netminder has a 23-8-3 record with a .894 save percentage. On the other hand, Shesterkin has continued to be one of the NHL’s best, posting a 22-8-7 record with a .917 save percentage.

It’s hard to trust the Kraken with how they’ve played of late, and they’re suiting for a second night in a row. The Rangers just made a big splash in the trade department, so the team should be motivated. As a result, siding with the Rangers on the puck line has excellent value tonight at +128.

Best Bet: Rangers Puck Line -1.5 (+128)

There’s a lot to like about both teams’ underlying numbers, but the Rangers have an edge in that category and are proving to be the more reliable team. The Rangers sit 13th in goals scored and fourth in goals allowed per game, while the Kraken have the sixth-best scoring offense but sit 16th in goals allowed. Over the Kraken’s last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in two, while the Rangers have seen that in three. With the Kraken playing yesterday, the Rangers should be able to take over offensively, so there’s value in backing the over six at -105.

Best Bet: Over six (-105)

There’s a lot of offensive talent on both teams, but we like the prices for some of the Rangers’ top forwards. Mika Zibanejad has put together another strong campaign as the team’s top-line center. The Swedish forward has 25 goals to lead the Rangers. Zibanejad is listed at an appetizing price of +180 to score tonight, and it’s a number we feel comfortable backing.

Best Prop: Mika Zibanejad to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+180)