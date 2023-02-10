NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Two teams at opposite ends of the spectrum will collide tonight, with the Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

No one expected Columbus to be good this season, but they didn’t expect to be fighting for the first overall draft pick, either. The Maple Leafs are listed as solid road favorites on the moneyline at -255, while the Blue Jackets are +205.

This will be the Maple Leafs’ first post-All-Star Game contest, and they enter with a 5-4-1 record over their last ten games. The Blue Jackets have posted a 3-5-2 record over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Maple Leafs are expected to start Ilya Samsonov, while the Blue Jackets should do the same with Joonas Korpisalo. The Maple Leafs’ netminder has emerged as the team’s top option in goal, owning a 17-6-2 record with a .913 save percentage. On the other hand, it’s been a struggle in goal for the Blue Jackets, with Korpisalo posting an 8-9-3 record with a .906 save percentage.

It’s difficult to have a ton of confidence in the Maple Leafs in this matchup, considering they struggle against the bottom feeders. In saying that, there’s no way to logically convince yourself that Columbus is worth backing, meaning siding with Toronto on the puck line is the only option that makes sense.

Best Bet: Maple Leafs Puck Line -1.5 (-106)

The Maple Leafs have had no issues scoring goals or keeping pucks out of their net, sitting eighth in both categories. It’s not the same story for the Blue Jackets, who sit 30th in goals scored and 30th in goals allowed per game. Over the Maple Leafs’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in three, while the Blue Jackets have also seen that in three. The over 6.5 is slightly juiced at -122, but we envision it will be difficult for Columbus to score. As a result, siding with the under 6.5 at -105 has value.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-105)

There are several robust options to back on the Leafs to score tonight, but the one that continues to stand out is their captain. John Tavares has put together another strong campaign, and with some important injuries up front, he’ll be counted on to contribute offense. Tavares has 51 points in 52 games, including 21 goals. Against the Blue Jackets, there’s a lot of value in backing Tavares to light the lamp at +136.

Best Prop: John Tavares to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+136)