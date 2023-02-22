NHL Worst Record Odds Power Rankings: Ducks Slight Favorites by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Plenty of eyeballs are on the NHL’s worst record this season, with the team finishing last having the best odds of selecting Connor Bedard.

Below are the current favorites to have the NHL’s worst record from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Anaheim Ducks (+135) (41 Points)

The Anaheim Ducks are rebuilding, but there are some pieces on this roster they can build around. The Ducks are tied with the Blue Jackets at 41 points but have played one more game than Columbus, which gives them a slight edge for the NHL’s worst record.

2. Columbus Blue Jackets (+145) (41 Points)

There isn’t a lot separating the Blue Jackets and Ducks, minus Columbus’ expectations to be better than they are. They didn’t expect to be in the running for the first overall pick, but it won’t hurt their core group if they get it. The Blue Jackets have a 4-4-2 record over their last ten games but have a more difficult remaining schedule than the Ducks.

3. Chicago Blackhawks (+300) (43 Points)

Entering the season as one of the odds-on favorites to be in this position, the Chicago Blackhawks have delivered. They’ve been playing better hockey lately, winning three straight games, but they’ve played two fewer games than the Ducks. With them two points ahead of Anaheim, their odds are more of a long shot at +300.

4. San Jose Sharks (+2500) (47 Points)

With Timo Meier being the most significant available target ahead of the March 3 trade deadline, there’s reason to believe this could be the start of more struggles for the San Jose Sharks. Still, the Sharks sit in the top ten for the easiest remaining schedules, making it tough to finish with the worst record.

5. Arizona Coyotes (+3700) (49 Points)

You can argue that the Arizona Coyotes had one goal in mind this season to finish with the league’s worst record. Picking up points in nine of their last ten games won’t do them any favors in that category, landing them with +3700 odds.

6. Montreal Canadiens (+6000) (52 Points)

The Montreal Canadiens have been carried by some strong goaltending, posting four victories over their last six games. Still, the Habs have the third most difficult schedule remaining, meaning hard times are on the way for the bleu, blanc, et rouge.

7. Vancouver Canucks (+6500) (49 Points)

There were expectations the Vancouver Canucks would build off their second half of last season and be a playoff threat, but that didn’t happen. A top draft pick is in the Canucks’ future, with the third-easiest remaining schedule.

