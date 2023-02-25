Ozzie Albies of the Braves had Offseason Shoulder Surgery by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves had shoulder surgery this offseason, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Albies underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder after the season ended. He is not expected to miss any time this and should be ready to play in spring training games in about two weeks.

Albies only played 64 games last season due to injury. The Braves are expected to be in a battle royale to win the National League East again this season. They will compete with the New York Mets, who apparently will spare no expense to win a championship, and the Philadelphia Phillies, who lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series last season.