Panthers Anthony Duclair Expected to Make Season Debut on Friday by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

Jameson Olive of the Panthers’ official website reports that Anthony Duclair is expected to make his season debut Friday for the Florida Panthers.

Maurice on Duclair:



?He looks like he?s ready to go.? — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) February 22, 2023

Duclair suffered an Achilles tear last season, keeping him out of the lineup for almost a full calendar year. The Panthers are expected to activate Duclair off of long-term injured reserve before their game against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Duclair adds speed and offensive firepower to the Panthers’ lineup. Duclair had the best season of his career last year, with 31 goals and 27 assists in 74 games.

The Panthers are holding the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference but have played several more games than just about every team in their rearview mirror. This may be why the Panthers’ over/under for points this season is 91.5 over (-120), under (-106).