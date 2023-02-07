Spurs Acquire C Dewayne Dedmon from Heat by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Center Dewayne Dedmon is heading back to San Antonio. According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Spurs have acquired Dedmon and a 2028 second-round draft pick from the Heat in exchange for cash considerations.

Heat trading Dedmon and a 2028 second round pick to the Spurs for cash considerations. By not taking a player from the Spurs, the Heat is now $5 million below the luxury tax line. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) February 7, 2023

Dedmon had been providing quality backup minutes in Miami before he was benched following an outburst that saw him throw a massage gun onto the court back on January 10. In 30 appearances for the Heat, the 33-year-old posted per-game averages of 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds across 11.7 minutes.

This will be Dedmon’s second go-round with the Spurs. The California native spent the 2016-17 season in San Antonio, averaging 5.1 points and 6.5 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per contest (76 games, 37 starts). That said, San Antonio is in full-fledged rebuild mode and already has four centers on the roster, meaning the organization could waive Dedmon before the season’s end. If the veteran does stick around, he will likely not be a part of head coach Gregg Popovich’s rotation.

You can find the latest NBA odds over on FanDuel Sportsbook.