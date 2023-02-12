Spurs Intend to Waive Forward Stanley Johnson by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Stanley Johnson’s time with the San Antonio Spurs appears to be coming to an end.

Jeff McDonald reports the Spurs intend to waive Johnson, converting Charles Bassey’s two-way deal to a full NBA contract.

Per NBA source, the Spurs intend to waive Stanley Johnson today, with an eye toward converting Charles Bassey's two-way deal to a full NBA contract. — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) February 12, 2023

Johnson inked a one-year pact with the Spurs back in December, appearing in 30 games for the Western Conference basement dwellers. Throughout his time in San Antonio, Johnson shot a career-best 53.3%, although he averaged just 5.8 points per game.

The former eighth-overall selection spent parts of eight seasons in the league spread across five teams.

Bassey is in his second professional season after spending last year with the Philadelphia 76ers. The big man is shooting 67.1% from the field, albeit with an equally disappointing scoring average of 4.7 points per game.

The Spurs are all but eliminated from the playoff picture.

The Spurs are all but eliminated from the playoff picture.

They're next in action Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.