Super Bowl LVII Props: Could DeVonta Smith Have a Big Game? by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

It’s Super Bowl week, and it’s easy to look towards the spread, moneyline, and total as places to put your money down ahead of the big game. With such a liquid and efficient market, it might be worth turning our attention toward player props and more exotic derivative wagers for Super Bowl LVII. We’ll break down which player could have a big day on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off.

According to some trends provided by My Inside Edge, Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith could be in line for a big day:

Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia



Eagles: DeVonta Smith OVER 61.5 Receiving Yards: Smith has grown into his role with the Eagles at the back end of the 2022 season. The second-year pass-catcher has had 61 or more receiving yards in seven of his previous eight outings and 11 of 19 games this year. The Chiefs have also struggled to contain wide receivers, allowing one to go over this number in their past three games and 13 of 17 games on the season. He also has the speed to get this number in a hurry. You could be in for an early payday if he can get loose on a slant route or deep down the field.

Eagles: DeVonta Smith OVER 4.5 Receptions: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has shown a serious liking to Smith over recent weeks. He has seen double-digit targets in three of their previous five games, all of which he cleared this reception total. He has made five or more receptions in 14 of 19 games throughout the season, proving to be a perfect complement to teammate A.J. Brown in the passing game. It correlates well with our receiving yards total, and all signs seem to be pointing toward Smith having a big game against a suspect Kansas City secondary. If the game script plays out and we have a close contest throughout, then Smith should see plenty of target volume to reach this total.