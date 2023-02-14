Super Bowl LVIII Odds: Chiefs Lead Big 5 Favorites by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The best cure for a Super Bowl party hangover might be lots of water and antacids, but the top remedy for the NFL season is ACTUALLY done hangover is a look at next year’s odds. Even if LVIII is almost a year away, it’s never too early to look at the futures board for next year’s Lombardi Trophy winner. Let’s jump in with the top five favorites.

Kansas City Chiefs +650

There is no denying the Kansas City Chiefs, no matter how many times they are counted out, they always seem to find a way to get up off the mat. If superstar tight end Travis Kelce telling you while hollering out from the presentation podium isn’t enough, how about KC’s recent resume? Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to Super Bowl appearances in three of the past four years and beat each team, sitting behind them on the odds board in the playoffs.

Mahomes and Kelce are expected to return next season, while head coach Andy Reid plans to continue patrolling the sidelines. Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is not under contract with the organization next year and has been highly sought after by other NFL teams. While the loss of Bieniemy may sting a little, oddsmakers seem confident in an improving young core and the trio of Reid, Mahomes, and Kelce running it back.

Buffalo Bills +850

The Buffalo Bills came in as the preseason favorite to win the Super Bowl this year, while Josh Allen had the shortest odds to win the regular season MVP. Both of those things fell to the wayside in short order. First, a hot Cincinnati Bengals team melted through the Buffalo snow to knock the Bills out in the AFC Divisional Round. A few weeks after that, as a finalist, Allen watched Mahomes grab his second MVP award. Add that to the fact Buffalo was bounced in last year’s AFC Championship in that OT thriller in KC, and the Bills pivot has to be seeing red.

Buffalo was not shy about adding pieces to their elite defense last offseason, most notably in Von Miller. The dominant pass rusher was doing what he was brought in for with eight sacks before a torn ACL cut his 2022 campaign short. The Bills expect Miller back for much of, if not all of 2023, which should help them to be closer to the NFL’s top defensive unit than they were just a season ago.

San Francisco 49ers +900

Quarterback injuries defined the San Francisco 49ers’ regular season and post-season and will be center stage this offseason. The Niners could have been a healthy Brock Purdy away from knocking off the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship this year. No disrespect to what Philly did to punch its ticket to the Super Bowl, but it’s tough to get to the big game with a fourth-stringer being thrust into action in Josh Johnson. Even when Purdy tried to grit it out and return, he couldn’t throw the ball.

Despite giving up 31 points to the Eagles, San Fran’s defense is top-level and should continue in that direction after allowing the fewest points per game in 2022.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has gotten the most out of his quarterbacks, whether it be Jimmy Garoppolo, leading the team to the Super Bowl in 2020 or Mr. Irrelevant taking over for Jimmy G this year and reeling off eight straight wins to end the regular season.

Recovering from injury will undoubtedly be paramount as Trey Lance (ankle) and Purdy (elbow) battle out for the starting position next season. Whoever throws the ball will have all-world running back Christian McCaffrey for an entire campaign after being traded from Carolina one-third through last season. Deebo Samuel and George Kittle will also continue in the fold, as all three offensive standouts are under contract until 2026.

Philadelphia Eagles +900

Jalen Hurts showed everyone how close these Philadephia Eagles are to winning a Super Bowl. While you can blame Hurts for a fumble that led to a Nick Bolton TD return, he had an MVP-like-level performance with 304 yards passing while accounting for four touchdowns.

Take away a lousy punt that led to a Super Bowl-record 65-yard return from Kadarius Toney and eventually a KC touchdown, a couple of questionable calls, and the Eagles top this list for next year.

Philly has a bunch of players heading to free agency this offseason, most notably 2022 Pro Bowlers Jason Kelce and Miles Sanders, both UFAs.

If the moves the Eagles made last offseason, like trading for star wideout AJ Brown at the draft and adding key pieces on defense, are any indication, this front office will not be satisfied until they bring home another Super Bowl to the City of Brotherly Love.

Cincinnati Bengals +900

After shaking off a slow start, the Cincinnati Bengals came into the playoffs as the hottest team in the AFC, ripping off eight straight wins. Take away a Harrison Butker 45-yard field goal in the dying second of the AFC Championship game, and they are playing in their second straight Super Bowl. Instead, it’s another learning opportunity for the Bengals to take into next season.

While Joe Burrow’s numbers were down slightly this past season, he is only getting better. Oddsmakers don’t disagree, as the former first-overall pick is knotted with fellow AFC signal-callers Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes at +700 to win next year’s MVP.

Don’t forget; the Bengals were without all-universe receiver Ja’Marr Chase for four games with a hip injury. That deadly duo will be back next season and, barring any injuries, should be one of the best QB-WR combos in football.

Tight end Hayden Hurst and linebacker Germaine Pratt are two of the most notable Bengals free agents the organization will have to address, but much of the core is locked up for another run next season.

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook