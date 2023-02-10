Super Bowl Party Props: Which Commercial Wins this Beer Battle? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

From Coke against Pepsi to a snack munchies royal rumble to a beer brand battle for the premier slot. There will be no shortage of head-to-head prop opportunities for which commercial brand will air first.

I’m going to take a wild guess that more beer will be consumed than, well, maybe not the two big colas but at least water. That said, let’s start with a hops heavyweights head-to-head between Budweiser and Heineken.

This bet prop is one for your Super Bowl party between friends, as you won’t find the odds in any legal sportsbook. For entertainment purposes only.

Which Beer Commercial Will Air First?

Budweiser -115

Heineken -115

A pick ’em if there ever was one, as Anheuser-Busch In Bev, the makers of Budweiser, and Heineken Holding N.V., the makers of Heineken, are the top two beer producers in the world. According to Statista, Bud’s parent company was responsible for $54.33 billion in global beer sales, while Heineken accounted for just under half of that at $25.93 billion in 2022.

From the Wazzup guys in the early 2000s to their famous Clydesdale horses doing everything from snowball fighting in 2005 to making friends with a puppy in 2014, Bud has been pumping out memorable commercials for decades. Their association with football, namely the NFL, has undoubtedly drawn an audience to help them become the King of Beers, more than doubling number two Heineken.

It may seem like a David vs. Goliath battle, but what could even the playing field is that Anheuser-Busch is not the exclusive beer sponsor for the Super Bowl for the first time in three decades.

They will run a regional Budweiser ad, and without spoiling too much, if you know the game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, enjoy. The national commercial will focus on some of their other brands, like Bud Lite.

Heineken is in the midst of its ad campaign featuring Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd in a partnership with Marvel Studios. They are pushing their alcohol-free beer, Heineken 0.0, coming out of Dry January. The series of commercials started running on January 9, and the story will wrap up between the Super Bowl and the opening of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17.

While the odds are even at -115, give me Heineken here, as they should come out strong, trying to target Millenials and leverage Marvel’s next big movie.