Thomas, Spieth Generating Interest for Genesis Invitational by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are the PGA Tour golfers generating the most interest ahead of the Genesis Invitational teeing off.

Tiger Woods will also return, competing in his first tournament since the Open Championship in 2022. Joaquin Niemann captured the crown at last year’s event, but he won’t be able to go back-to-back after joining the LIV Golf Tour.

Jordan Spieth +4000 –> +3300

+4000 –> +3300 Tiger Woods +15000 –> +12500

Thomas is the only golfer seeing double figures in handle percentage. The ninth-ranked player has generated the second-highest ticket percentage at 9% for the highest handle at 14.5%. Sizable bets have been placed in his direction. Thomas is at +1600, which has him tied with the fourth-shortest odds to win the event.

Along with Thomas, Spieth has motivated some big bets, with the third-highest ticket percentage at 6.9% and the second-highest handle at 9.1%. The Dallas, Texas native is a three-time Major Championship winner and has seen his opening odds get bet down from +4000 to +3300.

It’s hardly a surprise to see Tiger Woods leading the charge with the highest ticket count. Woods has compiled 9.2% of the bets for 7.7% of the handle. The money hasn’t backed up the ticket count for Woods, but golf fans and bettors are happy to sprinkle some money on Tiger in hopes he pulls off a longshot victory.

Woods opened with +15000 odds to capture the Genesis Invitational, and with the interest he’s received, that number has been bet down to +12500.

Woods, Spieth, and Thomas are the most significant liabilities for the book to win the tournament.