Where Will Jimmy Garoppolo Play in 2023? Top 3 Potential Suitors for Veteran QB by SportsGrid 20 minutes ago

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo enters the 2023 offseason as one of the more intriguing free agents on the market. After spending the past six years with the San Francisco 49ers, a tenure derailed mainly by injury, Garoppolo is expected to move on from the organization. His health will likely remain a question mark, but with several teams needing an upgrade at the position, Garoppolo should have plenty of suitors.

So, where will Jimmy G ultimately wind up? Here are my top three potential destinations.

1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Initially pegged as Tom Brady’s successor in New England, Garoppolo could take the Bucs’ reins following the GOAT’s retirement. With backup Blaine Gabbert headed for free agency, 2021 second-rounder Kyle Trask, who has yet to start an NFL game, is the only QB on Tampa Bay’s roster. Despite last year’s disappointing 8-9 record, Tampa Bay still boasts several Pro Bowl players on both sides of the ball. A steady hand like Garoppolo under center would allow the Bucs to compete for a playoff spot in 2023, particularly playing in the underwhelming NFC South Division.

2) New York Jets

The Jets possess the makeup that allowed Garoppolo to find success in San Francisco, with talented playmakers on offense and backed by an elite defensive unit. Zach Wilson’s tenure in New York appears all but over, with Jets owner Woody Johnson looking to add a proven veteran to make the most out of a playoff-ready roster. To that end, if Gang Green fails to land either Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr, don’t be surprised if Garoppolo finds himself bound for the Big Apple next season.

3) Houston Texans

Texans’ new head coach DeMeco Ryans is familiar with Garoppolo from their time with the Niners. While Houston currently owns the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the ex-linebacker’s defensive background could lead the organization toward selecting an impact player on that side of the ball, opening the door for Garoppolo. Conversely, if the Texans opt for one of the draft’s top signal callers, Garoppolo could serve as a viable bridge option if Ryans prefers to go that route. Nothing can be ruled out for a team in the early stages of a rebuild, with several gaping holes to fill.