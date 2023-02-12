Zion Williamson Out Several Weeks After Tweaking Hamstring by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Injuries have been a hallmark of Zion Williamson’s NBA career, and 2023 is no different. The former first-overall selection hasn’t played since January 2 and will miss at least a few more weeks after re-aggravating his hamstring injury.

As noted by Andrew Lopez, Williamson will be re-evaluated after the All-Star Game.

David Griffin says Zion Williamson re- aggravated his hamstring injury. He?s looking at missing multiple weeks post All-Star. Will be re-evaluated when they get back from ASG. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) February 12, 2023

Although injuries have limited him to 29 games, Williamson remains a force on the court. The 26-year-old is averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

Still, Williamson has appeared in just 114 games since arriving in New Orleans, failing to surpass 61 contests in any season.

In the interim, Brandon Ingram has emerged as the starter at power forward. Ingram has been effective, recording 21.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 22 appearances, all of which have been starts.

The Pelicans are off on Sunday but return to action Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

