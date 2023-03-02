Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Semifinals Preview by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Things are getting tense in the Atlantic Sun as we have reached the semifinals with just four teams remaining. To prepare you for the action, we look at the game and how you can find value in the matchup.

#5 Lipscomb @ #1 Kennesaw State Game Information

Location: KSU Convocation Center | Kennesaw, GA

KSU Convocation Center | Kennesaw, GA Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN+

Kennesaw State can breathe after their narrow escape past Queens at home on Tuesday night, but it’s a quick turnaround for the Owls. Fresh off their quarterfinal victory over Stetson, Lipscomb will head to Georgia for this semifinal matchup.

#5 Lipscomb @ #1 Kennesaw State Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Lipscomb +4.5 (-114) | Kennesaw State -4.5 (-105)

Lipscomb +4.5 (-114) | Kennesaw State -4.5 (-105) Moneyline: Lipscomb +155 | Kennesaw State -188

Lipscomb +155 | Kennesaw State -188 Total: Over 145.5 (-115) | Under 145.5 (-105)

Travel must be considered a factor in this matchup. The Bisons will face their fourth road game in eight days when they take the floor on Thursday night. They started the road trip with a game against Florida Gulf Coast on February 22nd, followed by back-to-back matchups with Stetson to close the season and open up the A-Sun Tournament. Now, they’ll head north to face off against Kennesaw State in what will be a rocking KSU Convocation Center.

Lipscomb will indeed be feeling some tired legs in this one, and expect Kennesaw State to try to push the pace in this one to see that advantage. Both teams also rank in the top 85 in offensive tempo in the nation, meaning we may see a high-scoring affair. All signs point towards a Kennesaw State cover and an over in this semifinal battle.

#3 Eastern Kentucky @ #2 Liberty Game Information

Location: Liberty Arena | Lynchburg, VA

Liberty Arena | Lynchburg, VA Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN+

Overwhelming tournament favorite Liberty will host Eastern Kentucky as one of the biggest favorites you will see in a conference tournament semifinal matchup this season. It makes sense the Flames torched Bellarmine from beyond the arc en route to a 20-point win on Tuesday evening. The Colonels were able to dominate North Alabama from the tip in their 73-48 quarterfinal victory.

#3 Eastern Kentucky @ #2 Liberty Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Eastern Kentucky +13.5 (-114) | Liberty -13.5 (-106)

Eastern Kentucky +13.5 (-114) | Liberty -13.5 (-106) Moneyline: Eastern Kentucky +680 | Liberty -1100

Eastern Kentucky +680 | Liberty -1100 Total: Over 141.5 (-106) | Under 141.5 (-114)

Liberty is one of the last teams in the nation you want to fade in their home arena. The Flames are a wagon in Lynchburg with an average margin of victory of 21.7 points in ten home conference games this season. Darius McGhee is an integral part of Liberty’s success, ranking as the tenth-most valuable player in the nation per KenPom. The 5’9″ dynamic guard shoots over 40 percent from deep and proved on Tuesday that he may be the most dangerous player in the nation after knocking down eight threes in the first half against Bellarmine.

But Eastern Kentucky deserves credit for handing Liberty one of their three conference losses this year. Their defensive-first approach helped them limit Liberty to just four-of-23 from beyond the arc in their victory back in January, but it’s impossible to bank on yet another off-shooting night from the Flames in such a prominent spot. Back McGhee and Liberty to cover this big number in a massive home spot.

With March upon us, stay up to date with all your college hoops news and odds analysis right here.