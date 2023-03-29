Bettors Love Red Sox’s Playoff Chances Entering Opening Day Boston has +300 odds to make the postseason by Keagan Stiefel 41 minutes ago

The American League East is the toughest division to win in Major League Baseball, which is why you’d be hard pressed to find many people that would choose the Boston Red Sox to make the crowded postseason field 2023.

Wait, what’s that? The betting public is all over the Red Sox to make the postseason? Even more than all four of their division rivals? Well, then.

The Red Sox represented one of the most popular teams at BetMGM as the clock winds down to Opening Day 2023. Boston commands great support in its effort of making the postseason.

Boston was one of only two clubs, joining the Detroit Tigers, that the betting public put 99% or more of its bets and handle on to make the postseason. In fact, at +300 odds to crack the postseason field, the Red Sox’s odds were lowered from +350 at the start of spring training, per BetMGM data analyst John Ewing.

The New York Yankees, who have -500 odds to make the postseason, are the only other AL East team to command 99% of bets on “yes.” The Toronto Blue Jays (-275; 75%), Tampa Bay Rays (-185; 50%) and Baltimore Orioles (+350; 3%) all followed up the rear.

A strong spring training start eventually petered for Boston, but there is plenty of optimism surrounding the Red Sox in 2023. Evidently enough for people to throw a little money down.