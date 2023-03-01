Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/01

Date: 03/01/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Brooklyn Nets Open +7 -110 O 222.5 -110 +245 Current +7.5 -108 223 -110 +240 New York Knicks Open -7 -110 U 222.5 -110 -300 Current -7.5 -112 223 -110 -295

Brooklyn Nets Projected Lineups: 1. SF Mikal Bridges 17.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 2. PG Spencer Dinwiddie 17.7 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists 3. C Nicolas Claxton 12.6 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 4. PF Cameron Johnson 14.6 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 5. SG Cam Thomas 11.1 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 6. PF Dorian Finney-Smith 8.7 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists New York Knicks 1. PF Julius Randle 25.1 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists 2. PG Jalen Brunson 23.6 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists 3. C Mitchell Robinson 7.5 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 4. PG Immanuel Quickley 12.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists 5. SF RJ Barrett 19.5 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 6. SF Josh Hart 10.0 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists

Brooklyn Nets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Feb 28 MIL +7.0 231.5 118-104 Sun, Feb 26 ATL +6.5 233.0 129-127 Fri, Feb 24 CHI +2.0 222.0 131-87 Wed, Feb 15 MIA -2.0 210.5 116-105 Mon, Feb 13 NY +3.0 220.0 124-106 Last 5 Against The Spread: New York Knicks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 27 BOS +2.0 224.5 109-94 Sat, Feb 25 NO -4.0 223.5 128-106 Fri, Feb 24 WAS +1.0 227.0 115-109 Wed, Feb 15 ATL +4.0 233.5 122-101 Mon, Feb 13 BKN -3.0 220.0 124-106