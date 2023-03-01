Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 03/01/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Brooklyn Nets
|Open
|+7
|-110
|O 222.5
|-110
|+245
|Current
|+7.5
|-108
|223
|-110
|+240
|New York Knicks
|Open
|-7
|-110
|U 222.5
|-110
|-300
|Current
|-7.5
|-112
|223
|-110
|-295
Projected Lineups:
Brooklyn Nets
|1.
|SF
|Mikal Bridges
|17.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|17.7 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
|3.
|C
|Nicolas Claxton
|12.6 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Cameron Johnson
|14.6 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Cam Thomas
|11.1 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|8.7 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
New York Knicks
|1.
|PF
|Julius Randle
|25.1 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|23.6 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
|3.
|C
|Mitchell Robinson
|7.5 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Immanuel Quickley
|12.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
|5.
|SF
|RJ Barrett
|19.5 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Josh Hart
|10.0 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Brooklyn Nets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Feb 28
|MIL
|+7.0
|231.5
|118-104
|Sun, Feb 26
|ATL
|+6.5
|233.0
|129-127
|Fri, Feb 24
|CHI
|+2.0
|222.0
|131-87
|Wed, Feb 15
|MIA
|-2.0
|210.5
|116-105
|Mon, Feb 13
|NY
|+3.0
|220.0
|124-106
New York Knicks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 27
|BOS
|+2.0
|224.5
|109-94
|Sat, Feb 25
|NO
|-4.0
|223.5
|128-106
|Fri, Feb 24
|WAS
|+1.0
|227.0
|115-109
|Wed, Feb 15
|ATL
|+4.0
|233.5
|122-101
|Mon, Feb 13
|BKN
|-3.0
|220.0
|124-106
Betting Insights:
New York Knicks
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Brooklyn Nets
- 2-3 (.400) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023