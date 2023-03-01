Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

3 hours ago

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/01
Date: 03/01/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Brooklyn Nets  Open +7   -110   O 222.5   -110   +245  
 Current +7.5   -108   223   -110   +240  
New York Knicks  Open -7   -110   U 222.5   -110   -300  
 Current -7.5   -112   223   -110   -295  
Projected Lineups:

Brooklyn Nets

1. SF  Mikal Bridges   17.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
2. PG  Spencer Dinwiddie   17.7 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
3. C  Nicolas Claxton   12.6 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. PF  Cameron Johnson   14.6 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. SG  Cam Thomas   11.1 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   8.7 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   25.1 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   23.6 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.5 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. PG  Immanuel Quickley   12.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
5. SF  RJ Barrett   19.5 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. SF  Josh Hart   10.0 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Feb 28 MIL +7.0 231.5 118-104
Sun, Feb 26 ATL +6.5 233.0 129-127
Fri, Feb 24 CHI +2.0 222.0 131-87
Wed, Feb 15 MIA -2.0 210.5 116-105
Mon, Feb 13 NY +3.0 220.0 124-106

 

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 27 BOS +2.0 224.5 109-94
Sat, Feb 25 NO -4.0 223.5 128-106
Fri, Feb 24 WAS +1.0 227.0 115-109
Wed, Feb 15 ATL +4.0 233.5 122-101
Mon, Feb 13 BKN -3.0 220.0 124-106
Betting Insights:

New York Knicks

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Brooklyn Nets

  • 2-3 (.400) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related