Clippers' Paul George Suffers Leg Injury Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers fans are holding their collective breath after star forward Paul George left Tuesday’s contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a potentially significant leg injury.
The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter after George collided with OKC forward Lu Dort while going up for a rebound. The 32-year-old landed awkwardly and stayed on the ground for several minutes before he was helped back to the locker room.
“[George is] still being evaluated right now,” said head coach Tyronn Lue. “But I did see [the replay of the injury]. I didn’t even know it looked like that until [an assistant coach] just showed me, so I didn’t even know [what happened].
George was having a solid outing before exiting, notching 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in 34 minutes.
A potential long-term absence would be detrimental to the Clippers’ title hopes, where LA currently holds +2300 odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stay tuned.