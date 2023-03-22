Clippers' Paul George Suffers Leg Injury Tuesday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Los Angeles Clippers fans are holding their collective breath after star forward Paul George left Tuesday’s contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a potentially significant leg injury.

The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter after George collided with OKC forward Lu Dort while going up for a rebound. The 32-year-old landed awkwardly and stayed on the ground for several minutes before he was helped back to the locker room.

“[George is] still being evaluated right now,” said head coach Tyronn Lue. “But I did see [the replay of the injury]. I didn’t even know it looked like that until [an assistant coach] just showed me, so I didn’t even know [what happened].

George was having a solid outing before exiting, notching 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in 34 minutes.

A potential long-term absence would be detrimental to the Clippers’ title hopes, where LA currently holds +2300 odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay tuned.