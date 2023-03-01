Could Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark Be Stealth Candidate For NHL Hart Trophy? The league's MVP award isn't out of the question for Ullmark by Greg Dudek 2 hours ago

Linus Ullmark is running away with the Vezina Trophy, but that’s not the only award the Boston Bruins goalie has put himself in firm contention for this season.

Believe it or not, Ullmark’s recent performances have lifted him into the conversation for the NHL’s Hart Trophy.

Ullmark has captivated the league, especially in his last two starts when he scored a goal against the Vancouver Canucks and followed that up with a franchise record 54 saves in an overtime road win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

While Oilers star Connor McDavid remains the prohibitive favorite to be the NHL’s MVP, bookmakers have noticed Ullmark’s incredible play as of late and the odds reflect that.

Ullmark now has the second-best odds for the Hart Trophy at +2000, leapfrogging teammate David Pastrnak, whose odds stand at +2800, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. There is still a wide gap between the two Bruins and McDavid, who is a -2000 favorite.

While Ullmark still has a lot of ground to make up, it isn’t unprecedented for a goalie to be among the top candidates for the individual award. New York Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin finished third in Hart Trophy voting last season and in 2015, Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price walked away with the coveted hardware.

Ullmark leads the league in all the main statistical goalie categories, posting the top marks with a pristine 31-4-1 record to go along with a 1.88 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage. Ullmark’s goals-against average and save percentage at the moment are better than Shesterkin’s from last season.

What could ultimately end up hurting Ullmark is the platoon situation he’s in with Jeremy Swayman, but the Bruins sure won’t be complaining with all the success they’ve had.

Ullmark in all probability won’t beat out McDavid, who has 50 goals and 65 assists for 115 points, for the Hart Trophy. But Ullmark just being in contention for it further illustrates the phenomenal season he has put together.