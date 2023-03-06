Cowboys Place Franchise Tag on RB Tony Pollard by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Free agent running back Tony Pollard is staying in Big D.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys have placed their franchise tag on Pollard, ensuring the 25-year-old sticks around for at least one more season.

Cowboys now have placed their franchise tag on RB Tony Pollard, per source. RB franchise tag is $10.09 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2023

Pollard will earn $10.09 million on the tag, with he and the Cowboys hoping to eventually reach a long-term extension.

The former Memphis Tiger enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022, setting highs in rushing (1,007), receiving (371), and touchdowns (12) while adding an explosive element to Dallas’s offense. Pollard underwent surgery in January to repair a fractured left fibula suffered in the Divisional Round but is fully expected to be ready for training camp.

The Cowboys’ next order of business will be deciding on the future of fellow running back Ezekiel Elliott, slated to count for $16.72 million against the cap in 2023. Elliott is reportedly willing to take a pay cut to stay with the organization, but there remains a scenario in which the veteran is released.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cowboys holding the sixth-best Super Bowl LVIII odds at +1500.