Cowboys Restructure Dak Prescott's Contract by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Dallas Cowboys have restructured the contract for Dak Prescott, Nick Eatman of the Cowboys’ official website reports.

The Cowboys have cut about $30 million off their salary cap for 2023, officially restructuring the contracts of Dak Prescott and Zack Martin. Dak?s deal saves the team about $22 million this year. The Cowboys are now under the salary cap with free agency starting next week. — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) March 10, 2023

The Cowboys also did the same for guard Zack Martin. These moves were to be expected and now put the team approximately $15 million under the salary cap.

Dallas is expected to create additional room by either restructuring the contract for Ezekiel Elliott or releasing him outright. The path they choose depends on what they want to pay Zeke and how receptive he will be to the pay cut. Tony Pollard is expected to be the number one running back for the Cowboys next season, no matter which path the team and Zeke choose.

As for this offseason, rumors abound that the Cowboys want to make a splash via trade or free agency to add another weapon for Prescott. Could DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals be in play, or maybe the Cowboys will look into signing Odell Beckham once again.