Diamondbacks Down to 3 Candidates for Final Rotation Spot by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Opening Day 2023 is less than two weeks away, leaving teams with decisions to make regarding roster spots.

On Sunday, the Arizona Diamondbacks assigned a bevy of players to their minor league camp. Consequently, three pitchers are vying for the final rotation spot.

As noted by Nick Piecoro, Ryne Nelson, Drey Jameson, and Tommy Henry are the final candidates for a starter’s role.

Brandon Pfaadt among those reassigned. This leaves Ryne Nelson, Drey Jameson and Tommy Henry in the competition for that last rotation spot. https://t.co/NWwUpDrFsC — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) March 19, 2023

Henry has the most experience of the trio, starting nine games last year and pitching 47.0 innings. Jameson is slightly further back, totaling four starts and 24.1 innings, with Nelson bringing up the rear with three starts and 18.1 innings pitched.

Still, Nelson appeared to have the most upside posting a 3.77 earned run average, with 0.82 walks and hits per inning pitched and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Irrespective of who wins the battle out of camp, all three pitchers will likely see playing time this season.

The Diamondbacks will need all hands on deck if they hope to overachieve relative to pre-season prognostications. FanDuel Sportsbook has Arizona lined as +12000 longshots in the World Series futures market.